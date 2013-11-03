What’s Really Inside Your Weave?

Irene Myangoh, a personal assistant working at a law firm in Nairobi went to an upscale hair salon and got a human hair weave.

You May Also Like Check Out These Heart Healthy Recipes!

As a few weeks passed she began to suffer from severe headaches and pain, especially at night.

LIKE BlackDoctor.org on Facebook! Get Your Daily Medicine…For LIFE!



Irene eventually went to family doctor, who gave her medicine to treat the headaches. However, the medication only gave her temporary relief. Desperate to find an answer, she went to see a specialist who did blood tests – even a brain scan. All the tests were negative, but her headaches continued, making it difficult to work and sleep.

Her doctor decided to examine her scalp and her beautiful weave and there he found the issue….WORMS!!!

For the complete article, visit KissTheChaos.com.

Join the conversation and share this story